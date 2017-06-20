T-Bones Win 5th Straight with Big 8th Inning

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 7-4, on Monday night at CommunityAmerica Ballpark, giving them their fifth straight win.

The T-Bones struck first with an RBI double from catcher Leo Rojas in the second inning. Kansas City extended their 1-0 lead to two with a sacrifice fly from center fielder, Omar Garcia, to end the inning.

After three scoreless innings, the RedHawks were able take over the lead, 3-2, in the fourth. A wild pitch by right-handed pitcher, Chris Perry (3.42 ERA), allowed left fielder, Devan Ahart, to score, putting Fargo-Moorhead on the scoreboard for the first time. Right fielder, K.D. Kang, followed up, closing the lead with a two-run home run.

Kansas City had no answer in the following four innings, but were able to tie the game up at three in the bottom of the seventh. Designated hitter, Kevin Keyes, advanced to first for an RBI single scoring shortstop, Eddie Newton, keeping the game interesting going into the eighth inning.

The RedHawks would regain their lead quickly thanks to a solo home run from third baseman, Josh Mazzola, putting Fargo-Moorhead back on top 4-3 going into the bottom of the eighth.

The T-Bones continued to do everything they could to stay in the game. Newton's RBI single to left field tied the game again, this time at four. Garcia all but sealed the deal for Kansas City when he put the T-Bones on top, 5-4, for the first time since the second inning with an RBI single to right field. The T-Bones added some additional cushion with an RBI single to center field from second baseman, Marcus Lemon, and an error by shortstop Yhoxian Medina allowing Keyes to advance to first and Garcia to score. Kansas City extended their lead to 7-4 going into the final inning of the game.

Fargo-Moorhead were unable to respond to the T-Bones four run eighth inning, giving Kansas City their fifth straight win. Myles Smith (1-2) picked up the win, giving up one run in two innings while Richie Tate (1-1) was charged with the loss. Cody Winiarski notched his fifth save of the season, tossing a 1-2-3 ninth.

The T-Bones will continue a three game series with Fargo-Moorhead tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at CommunityAmerica Ballpark. Come out to get a free hat from Sheet Metal Local 2.

