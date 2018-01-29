T-Bones Welcome Back Walters

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the club has signed infielder Zach Walters for the 2018 season.

Zach Walters a native of Las Vegas, Nevada, spent a dynamic 18 games with Kansas City in 2017 before his contract was sold to the Kansas City Royals on June 15th. Walters, who had three different stints in the Major Leagues hit .347 in 18 games with six homers and 20 RBIs for Kansas City .

In Walters first game with Kansas City, he hit a solo home run in his second at bat with the T-Bones, hitting the right field foul pole at St. Paul helping the club end a three-game losing streak in a 10-5 win. He would finish the series with two long balls and four RBI as the T-Bones won their first series of the year.

Walters would hit safely in 16 of 18 games in a T-Bones jersey and was on a 12-game hitting streak with seven multi-hit games, when the Royals purchased his contract. In his 18 days with Sizzle's club he was for 9th in average, was 5th in OPS (1.016), 7th in RBIs (20) and tied for 2nd in home runs with six all while missing the first six games.

Walters was assigned to AA Northwest Arkansas by the Royals, where he played in 24 games with a homer and eight RBI for the Naturals. Walters also had one game in AAA with Omaha to close out the year before becoming a free agent on November 6th last year.

Walters reached the Major Leagues with three separate organizations in his career was selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the ninth round in 2010 out of the University of San Diego. He was traded to the Washington Nationals and made the steady climb up the Nationals organizational ladder reaching both AA and AAA in 2012 and opened 2013 in AAA Syracuse before being called up to the big club later that season. He would play in eight games with an RBI.

Walters spent most of 2014 at AAA but saw another stint with the Nationals in 2014 playing in 32 games, hitting .205. On July 31, 2014, Walters was traded to Cleveland and saw time at AAA Columbus. Again, Walters was promoted to the Big Leagues and was in 30 games for the Indians. After designating Walters for assignment on April 3, 2016, the Indians traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was assigned to the AAA Oklahoma City.

Walters played in 94 games at OKC hitting at a .276 clip and played three games at the Major League level. The Cincinnati Reds signed Walters to a minor league contract where played in 11 games in 2017 at AAA Louisville with a pair of RBIs, while hitting .174 before his release and his signing with the T-Bones last season.

