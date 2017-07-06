T-Bones Take over 1st Place with 5 Run 1st Inning

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones beat the Sioux Falls Canaries, 6-5, taking over the lead in the Central Division on Wednesday night at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.

The Canaries got things rolling early on a warm and humid Wednesday night when designated hitter, Burt Reynolds, launched his seventh home run of the season to left field giving Sioux Falls a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

Kansas City quickly responded with a five run first inning beginning with the T-Bones' most recent signee, designated hitter, Tyler Horan's single to bring in center fielder, Ross Kivett, evening the score at 1-1.

Third baseman, Jordan Edgerton, immediately followed adding his own RBI single giving the T-Bones a two run lead in the bottom of the first. The Canaries' deficit continued to grow throughout the inning with three more runs from the T-Bones. Shortstop, Jerome Pena, singled to right field to bring in one run followed by catcher, Leo Rojas's two-run double extending the T-Bones lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the first.

Sioux Falls began working toward a comeback in the third inning with an RBI single by left fielder, Ty Morrison, to cut the the T-Bones' lead to three. Right-handed pitcher, Chris Perry (1-2, 4.91), assisted the comeback effort by walking in a run with the bases loaded cutting the Canaries deficit to 5-3.

After a successful first inning, the T-Bones couldn't respond to the Canaries' offense. Reynolds' putout put Sioux Falls within one run in the fourth inning.

American Association home run leader and Canaries' first baseman, Chris Jacobs, launched his 14th home run of the season to tie the game up at five in the fifth inning.

Five scoreless innings later, the T-Bones were able to regain a 6-5 lead with an RBI single to left field by Pena scoring left fielder, Kyle Petty.

The T-Bones were able to secure the 6-5 win with Pena's single, winning their their third straight series and taking sole possession of first place in the Central Division.

Right-handed pitcher, Myles Smith (2-2, 4.50), tossed the win for the T-Bones, while left-handed pitcher, Bo Hellquist (0-1, 5.40), suffered the loss for Sioux Falls. Kansas City's right-handed pitcher, Cody Winiarski (1-0, 2.31), secured his 10th save of the season.

