T-Bones Send Pair to Sugarland

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced that the club has traded right-handed pitcher Jared Mortensen and INF Kyle Petty to the Sugar Land Skeeters of the Atlantic League for two players to be named later and for future consideration.

Jared Mortensen was acquired by Kansas City in a trade deadline deal last August 26th from the Texas AirHogs. The trade sent RHP Calvin Drummond and a player to be named to Texas in exchange for Mortensen. In two starts with Kansas City, he would go 0-0 with a 7.50 ERA in 12 innings with 13 strike outs. Mortensen was 8-2 for Texas last season with a 2.57 ERA in 10 games. The righty out of the Louisiana State University-Shreveport appeared in 15 games for the AirHogs, working 70 innings with 64 strike outs this season.

Mortensen hails from Abbotsford, British Columbia and was a 2015 member of the Canadian National Team that participated in the Pan-Am Games. He began his career in 2013 with the Grand Prairie, going 4-6 with a 3.77 ERA, and he was signed as a non-drafted Free Agent with the Tampa Bay Rays during that season. In all, Mortensen spent parts of three season with the Rays organization, reaching AAA Durham in 2015. His final season in the Rays system was in 2016 where he worked 72.1 innings at AA Montgomery with a 7-7 record and a 5.23 ERA.

The T-Bones signed first baseman Kyle Petty on June 22nd after Petty opened this season at AA Arkansas in the Texas League. He joined the T-Bones after spending parts of five seasons with the Seattle Mariners organization. He was the Mariners 23rd round pick in the 2013 June draft out of California University of Pennsylvania. Petty, a native of Phillipsburg, New Jersey, played in 69 games for Kansas City with 10 home runs and 39 RBI while hitting .264.

In 2016, Petty opened the year at AA Jackson in the Southern League playing in 37 games hitting .194. He spent most of the year at High A Bakersfield in the California League where he hit 14 home runs and drove in 62 runs for the Blaze. In his first year at High A in Bakersfield, 2015, he launched nine long balls with 46 RBIs --both totals were good for third in the club while hitting .255 in 96 games.

