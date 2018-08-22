T-Bones Return Home for Nine Games

August 22, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY - Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones return home chasing down a play-off spot and seeking to set the franchise all-time win mark to start the final homestand of the 2018 regular season; it's full of Fun..Well Done for everyone. We will Salute "The Sandlot" with a special appearance by "Squints," on August 24th, then Saturday, August 25th we take time to honor our service men and women with Military Appreciation Night with an assortment of ceremonies and post-game fireworks. Sunday, August 26th is a special 5:05pm game time, and we are inviting our furry friends out for an afternoon of baseball for Bark in the Park with a special appearance by the KC Disc Dogs and wiener dog races! That and so much more Fun...Well Done all starting Thursday night at 7:05pm. Join us at the ballpark where parking is always FREE! All games are played at T-Bones Stadium 1800 Village West Parkway in KCK.

T-BONES OPPONNENTS

WINNIPEG GOLDEYES THURSDAY, AUGUST 23rd - SATUDAY AUGUST 25th

SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS SUNDAY, AUGUST 26th - TUESDAY AUGUST 28th

WICHITA WINGNUTS WEDNESDAY, AUGST 29th - FRIDAY AUGUST 31st

THURSDAY, AUGUST 23rd - 7:05pm

Throwdown Thursday with $1.50 Beers and $1.50 Hot Dogs, courtesy of Wimmers.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 24th - 7:05 pm

Salute to Sandlot Night with special appearance by "Squints." Stick around after the game for a special viewing of The Sandlot on Sizzle Vision! Shirt Off Our Backs Night with a special game-worn T-Bones jersey auction. Family Fun...Well Done Fridays with Falcon Skydiving Team pregame fly-in!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 25th - 7:05pm

Military Appreciation Night! Sizzlin' Saturdays with post-game Fireworks!

SUNDAY, AUGUST 26th - 5:05 pm

Bark in the Park* with appearance by the KC Disc Dogs and Wiener Dog Races! Sunday Funday- pregame catch on the field led by players and post-game kids run the bases.

MONDAY, AUGUST 27th - 7:05 pm

Kids Eat FREE- 1st 1,000 kids age 12 and under!

TUESDAY, AUGUST 28th - 11:05am

STEM Educational Day with the T-Bones with 11:05am game time. 2 for 1 Ticket Tuesdays (2 Choice Tickets for just $13)! Special Offer Code: 2fortues

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 29th - 7:05pm

Warrior Wednesdays- FREE Ticket with Military ID, presented by Warhorses for Veterans- , Pre-game Autographs with select players, and a Sizzle selfie.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 30th - 7:05pm

Throwdown Thursday with $1.50 Beers and $1.50 Hot Dogs, courtesy of Wimmers.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 31st - 7:05 pm

Family Game Show Night & Fan Appreciation Night with Post-Game Joslin's Jewelry Dig #3! Family Fun...Well Done Fridays with Falcon Skydiving Team pregame fly-in!

Individual tickets, season tickets, group, mini-plans and nightly party suites are on sale now and can be purchased by visiting the Box Office at T-Bones Stadium or 24/7 at www.tbonesbaseball.com. Box office hours are 10:00 am to

4:00 pm Monday - Friday and 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Saturday. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at (817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com. and the T-Bones Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the season.

LISTEN TO ALL T-BONES GAME LIVE ON THE T-BONES BROADCAST NETWORK.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from August 22, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.