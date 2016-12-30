T-Bones Re-Sign League's Top Second Baseman

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced they have re-signed infielder Brett Wiley to a contract for the 2017 season.

Wiley, 25 (11-24-91), who's 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds from Huntington, Ind., batted .305 with a team-high 111 hits, 23 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 45 RBIs and 46 runs scored for Kansas City in 2016. Defensively in 93 games at second base, Wiley had a .983 fielding percentage with seven errors in 401 chances. He was selected as the American Association's Postseason All-Star second baseman.

Wiley, who spent the 2015 season at three levels in the St. Louis Cardinals' system - single-A Palm Beach, double-A Springfield and triple-A Memphis, had 11 games with at least three hits last season. He was selected as the league's Player of the Week for the week ending July 10 after he went 13 for 23 (.565) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, 15 RBIs and seven runs in his previous seven games. Additionally, during that stretch, Wiley's average rose from .286 to .322.

The Cardinals selected Wiley in the 13th round of the 2012 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo. In five professional seasons, Wiley is a .283 hitter with 322 hits, 149 RBIs and 146 runs scored. In 232 professional games at second base, Wiley has a .976 fielding percentage.

The T-Bones open the 2017 regular season at home on May 19 against Lincoln. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones media relations department at 913-328-5639.

