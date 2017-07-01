News Release

T -Bones Outlast Sioux City 8-5

SIOUX CITY, IA. - The Kansas City T-Bones outlasted the Sioux City Explorers Friday night at Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park, 10-8.

The T-Bones raced to a 5-0 lead early, scoring two in the second inning on a two-run home run from Leo Rojas off X's starter Kurt Heyer and by scoring three more runs in the third. Omar Garcia singled, and Marcus Lemon walked, and they both moved up on a double steal. Kevin Keyes then drove in Garcia with a ground ball to first for the first out of the inning to give Kansas City a 3-0 lead.

Joe Jackson and Kyle Petty were each hit by pitches to load the bases. Chantz Mack then drove in the fourth run with an RBI single, scoring Lemon from third. Jordan Edgerton then hit a sacrifice fly to right to make it 5-0 Kansas City.

Sioux City would come right back and score four off T-Bones starter Chris Perry in the bottom of the third. With one out Tony Campana singled and Nate Samson drew a walk to put runners at first and second. Jayce Ray would fly out to right for the second out in the inning. With Joe Benni at the plate, the two runners pulled off a double steal. T-Bones catcher Leo Rojas made a low throw to third that allowed Campana to score as it went down the left field line. Perry then dealt a wild pitch home to score Samson, making the score 5-2. Sioux City then loaded the bases for Dylan Kelly who drove in two more to cut the lead to 5-4.

The T-Bones would extend their lead in each of the next three innings. Joe Jackson delivered and RBI single in the fourth off Bubby Rossman and Omar Garcia added another run with an RBI single in the fifth to make it 7-4 Kansas City.

Kansas City then made it 9-4 with a balk from Ryan Flores of Sioux City and a throwing error by catcher Johnathan Gonzalez. Sioux City then followed to cut the lead again with a three-run home run from Jayce Ray, and the game was 9-7 into the seventh.

The T-Bones turned to Luis Paula in the seventh who tossed 1-2-3 scoreless inning, and then Rich Mascheri followed with a scoreless eighth for Kansas City.

The T-Bones got an insurance run in the top of the ninth. After loading the bases, Sioux City catcher Johnathan Gonzalez made an errant throw back to the pitcher following a pitch to allow a run to score to give the T-Bones a 10-7 advantage.

The X's would score one off Cody Winiarski in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough, and the righty was able to notch his eighth save in eight tries.

The two teams play game two of a three game series Saturday night at Lewis and Clark Park in Iowa. Righty Scott Carroll will take the ball for Kansas City, while Alex White, a fellow right hander will get the start for Sioux City. Game time is 7:05pm and the game can be heard online at tbonesbaseball.com or on the T-Bones MixLR channel.

The T-Bones return home Monday, July 3rd to face Sioux Falls in the first game of a three-game series and a seven-game homestand. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at 913-328-5639. Tickets are available online, by calling (913) 328-5618 or by visiting in person the Providence Medical Center Box Office.

