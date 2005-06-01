T-Bones Hire Veteran Broadcaster

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced they have hired veteran play-by-play announcer Dan Vaughan as the club's new Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations.

Vaughan, who has spent the last four seasons as the "voice" of the Gary SouthShore RailCats as well as that team's media relations director, has been a professional baseball play-by-play broadcaster for 15 years. Vaughan's previous broadcasting stops include Charleston, W.V.; Jacksonville, Fla.; and Burlington, Iowa. During the winter, he serves as the "voice" of the Perth Heat in the Australian Baseball League. He also co-hosts "Talking Baseball Australia," the only live baseball radio show aired in Australia.

"I am happy Dan was able to join our team," said T-Bones' Vice-President and General Manager Chris Browne, who worked with Vaughan in Jacksonville. "He brings a great voice, approach and passion for the game. I think our fans will enjoy hearing him this summer and getting to know him."

Vaughan will become the new "voice" of the T-Bones, replacing Nathan Moore, who began cutting his schedule back last season due to his teaching and coaching responsibilities in Cameron, Mo. Moore will join Vaughan for the home broadcasts this season.

On the media relations side, Vaughan replaces Matt Fulks, who has been the club's Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations since 2012. Fulks is stepping down to focus on his work as the Director of Royals General Manager Dayton Moore's "C" You In The Major Leagues Foundation.

"I'm thankful to the Ehlert family and Chris Browne for an incredible five seasons with the T-Bones," Fulks said. "To work in professional baseball was a life-long dream realized, but to do so with a wonderful organization and great people, on and off the field, not to mention my talented media relations interns, was an incredible experience. This is the perfect time for me to focus on "C" You In The Major Leagues' work in greater Kansas City, but I will miss my time at CommunityAmerica Ballpark."

The T-Bones open the 2017 regular season, their 15th in Kansas City. at home on May 19 against Lincoln. All of their games can be heard online at TBonesBaseball.com.

T-Bones' broadcasters through the years

2003 - Danny Clinkscale

2004 - Loren Foxx

2005-06 - Loren Foxx/Tommy Thrall

2007-08 -Tommy Thrall

2009 - Ben Larson

2010-12 - Brian Bruce

2013-16 - Nathan Moore/Matt Fulks

2017 - Dan Vaughan/Nathan Moore

