T-Bones Fall in 11 Innings

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones fell 5-4 in 11 innings to the Sioux City Explorers on Friday night at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.

Right fielder, Tyler Horan, Kansas City's newest member launched his first home run with the team to deep right field giving the T-Bones a 1-0 lead in the second inning.

The Explorers responded in the top of the third to even the score at 1-1. Shortstop, Nate Samson's putout scored catcher, Jonathan Gonzalez, to tie the game going into the bottom of third.

Sioux City took over the lead in the fifth inning with a solo home run from left fielder, Jayce Ray, putting the Explorers up 2-1.

The T-Bones didn't have an answer for the Explorers and Sioux City continued to make offensive plays to extend their lead.

The Explorers added two runs in the seventh to take control of the game with a 4-1 lead. Samson advanced to first with a fielder's choice and then moved to second with a stolen base to score the first run of the inning. An RBI single to left field by designated hitter, Levon Washington, would bring in the second run to stretch the Sioux City lead to three.

Kansas City continued to fight back, earning a run off of a wild pitch from right-handed pitcher, Kevin McCanna (3-0, 3.80), cutting the deficit to 4-2 in the eighth inning before eventually tying it up at four runs a piece. Designated hitter, Marcus Lemon, brought in the tying runs with an RBI single scoring Ross Kivett and Jordan Edgerton going into the ninth.

With neither team able to take the lead in the ninth, the T-Bones and Explorers headed to extra innings.

Left-handed pitcher, Rich Mascheri's (0-1, 1.23) balk allowed the Explorers to move around the diamond bringing in the winning run. Sioux City evened the series at 1-1 going into tomorrow night's game, winning 5-4 in 11 innings.

Mascheri's balk led him to the loss, while PJ Francescon picked up the win for the Explorers.

Right-handed pitcher, Calvin Drummond (2-0, 2.86), will take the mound for Kansas City tomorrow night with left-handed pitcher Kramer Sneed (2-1, 5.84) pitching for the Explorers.

The T-Bones (27-19) will continue their four game series with Sioux City (25-20) tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at CommunityAmerica Ballpark. Come out and enjoy the post-game fireworks.

