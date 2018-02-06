T-Bones Announce 2018 Open Tryout Date
February 6, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones will hold open tryouts for the 2018 season on Saturday, May 5, starting at noon sharp at T-Bones Stadium.
T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra will conduct the tryout, along with members of the T-Bones coaching staff, former professional players, and college coaches. "Early Bird" registration, which ends on Feb. 15, is $65 per player. Pre-registration from Feb. 16-Apr. 14 is $90 per player. On-site registration, which begins at 11 a.m., is $105 per player.
The coaching staff will evaluate players for a possible roster spot with the T-Bones, or to recommend for other professional teams. Tryouts may consist of the following:
Position Players- Timed 60-yard dash (speed graded), Fielding (throwing and defense graded), and Hitting. Pitchers- Throw Bullpen, may consist of live game situations (control, velocity, and command graded)
**Bring any equipment (gloves, baseball attire, catcher's gear, etc)**
"I always look forward to seeing talent that might have gotten overlooked," Calfapietra said. "I know there is a tremendous talent pool in the Midwest and I can't wait to tap into it."
In 2016, pitcher Travis Garcia signed out of the open tryout, joining other former T-Bones, including Beau Stoker, Kyle Dahman and Drew Graham, who were signed following the tryout.
"We have had some great luck in the past finding players that made a difference on our club," said T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne. "Eric Vega is a player that shined in our early years, and he remains a great story for KCK!"
In case of rain or inclement weather, tryouts may be moved indoors on 5/5 or rescheduled for Sunday, May 6, 2018. Check www.tbonesbaseball.com, Kansas City T-Bones Facebook page, and @tbonesbaseball on Twitter for updates.
NO REFUNDS
To register for the 2018 Kansas City T-Bones open tryout, or for additional information, please contact Kacy Muller at 913-328-5618 or kmuller@tbonesbaseball.com.
Full and half-season ticket packages for 2018, flex plans and group ticket sales are now on sale online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or visiting in person the Providence Medical Center Box Office. For other inquiries or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones media relations department at 817-739-3693.
