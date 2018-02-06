T-Bones Announce 2018 Open Tryout Date

February 6, 2018 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones will hold open tryouts for the 2018 season on Saturday, May 5, starting at noon sharp at T-Bones Stadium.

T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra will conduct the tryout, along with members of the T-Bones coaching staff, former professional players, and college coaches. "Early Bird" registration, which ends on Feb. 15, is $65 per player. Pre-registration from Feb. 16-Apr. 14 is $90 per player. On-site registration, which begins at 11 a.m., is $105 per player.

The coaching staff will evaluate players for a possible roster spot with the T-Bones, or to recommend for other professional teams. Tryouts may consist of the following:

Position Players- Timed 60-yard dash (speed graded), Fielding (throwing and defense graded), and Hitting. Pitchers- Throw Bullpen, may consist of live game situations (control, velocity, and command graded)

**Bring any equipment (gloves, baseball attire, catcher's gear, etc)**

"I always look forward to seeing talent that might have gotten overlooked," Calfapietra said. "I know there is a tremendous talent pool in the Midwest and I can't wait to tap into it."

In 2016, pitcher Travis Garcia signed out of the open tryout, joining other former T-Bones, including Beau Stoker, Kyle Dahman and Drew Graham, who were signed following the tryout.

"We have had some great luck in the past finding players that made a difference on our club," said T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne. "Eric Vega is a player that shined in our early years, and he remains a great story for KCK!"

In case of rain or inclement weather, tryouts may be moved indoors on 5/5 or rescheduled for Sunday, May 6, 2018. Check www.tbonesbaseball.com, Kansas City T-Bones Facebook page, and @tbonesbaseball on Twitter for updates.

NO REFUNDS

To register for the 2018 Kansas City T-Bones open tryout, or for additional information, please contact Kacy Muller at 913-328-5618 or kmuller@tbonesbaseball.com.

Full and half-season ticket packages for 2018, flex plans and group ticket sales are now on sale online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or visiting in person the Providence Medical Center Box Office. For other inquiries or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones media relations department at 817-739-3693.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Association Stories from February 6, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.