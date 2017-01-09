T-Bones Announce 2017 Open Tryout Date

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones will hold open tryouts for the 2017 season on Friday morning, May 5, starting at 10:00 at CommunityAmerica Ballpark.

New T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra will conduct the tryout, along with members of the T-Bones coaching staff, former professional players, and college coaches. "Early Bird" registration, which ends on Feb. 15, is $65 per player. Pre-registration from Feb. 16-Apr. 14 is $90 per player. On-site registration, which begins at 9:00 a.m., is $105 per player.

The coaching staff will evaluate players for a possible roster spot with the T-Bones, or to recommend for other professional teams.

"I always look forward to seeing talent that might have gotten overlooked," Calfapietra said. "I know there is a tremendous talent pool in the Midwest and I can't wait to tap into it."

Last season, pitcher Travis Garcia signed out of the open tryout, joining other former T-Bones, including Beau Stoker, Kyle Dahman and Drew Graham, who were signed following the tryout.

"We have had some great luck in the past finding players that made a difference on our club," said T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne. "Eric Vega is a player that shined in our early years, and he remains a great story for KCK!"

The registration form is attached to this email, or it can be found at tbonesbaseball.com. For additional information, please contact Kacy Muller at 913-328-5618 or kmuller@tbonesbaseball.com.

