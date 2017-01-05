T-Bones Add Pitcher for '17

January 5, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release





KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced they have signed pitcher Kuehl McEachern to a contract for the 2017 season.

McEachern, whose first name is pronounced "Keel," is a 6-foot-4 and 195-pound right hander from Eustis, Fla. He split time last season between all three A levels in the Boston Red Sox organization. Overall, he was 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks.

"We're excited to add another piece of the puzzle for the 2017 season," said T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra.

The Red Sox selected McEachern, 23 (05-07-93), in the 34th round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft out of Flagler College. In three professional seasons, McEachern is 12-8 with a 3.17 ERA. In 91 games, all in relief, McEachern has given up 210 hits and 81 runs (71 earned), while striking out 154 and walking 43.

Additionally, the T-Bones announced they've signed right-handed pitcher Gabe Perez, whom they acquired in a trade with Laredo on Dec. 8.

Kansas City now has four players - three pitchers - signed for 2017.

The T-Bones open the 2017 regular season at home on May 19 against Lincoln.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Association Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.