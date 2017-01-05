T-Bones Add Pitcher for '17
January 5, 2017 - American Association (AA) - Kansas City T-Bones News Release
KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced they have signed pitcher Kuehl McEachern to a contract for the 2017 season.
McEachern, whose first name is pronounced "Keel," is a 6-foot-4 and 195-pound right hander from Eustis, Fla. He split time last season between all three A levels in the Boston Red Sox organization. Overall, he was 3-3 with a 3.91 ERA with 79 strikeouts and 16 walks.
"We're excited to add another piece of the puzzle for the 2017 season," said T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra.
The Red Sox selected McEachern, 23 (05-07-93), in the 34th round of the 2014 June Amateur Draft out of Flagler College. In three professional seasons, McEachern is 12-8 with a 3.17 ERA. In 91 games, all in relief, McEachern has given up 210 hits and 81 runs (71 earned), while striking out 154 and walking 43.
Additionally, the T-Bones announced they've signed right-handed pitcher Gabe Perez, whom they acquired in a trade with Laredo on Dec. 8.
Kansas City now has four players - three pitchers - signed for 2017.
The T-Bones open the 2017 regular season at home on May 19 against Lincoln.
• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Association Stories from January 5, 2017
- T-Bones Add Pitcher for '17 - Kansas City T-Bones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.