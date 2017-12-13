T-Bones Add Late Duo for 2018

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan.- The Kansas City T-Bones announced today that the club has signed catcher Tucker Pennell and RHP Jackson Lowery for the 2018 season. Both players came to Kansas City late in 2017 and were part of the late season roster push that helped lead the club to their second-best record in franchise history.

Kansas City added RHP Jackson Lowery to the roster on August 4th while the team was on their longest road trip of the season. Lowery retired all four of his batters in his debut at Lincoln that night and would go on to have a 2-1 record with a 3.12 ERA in 17.1 relief innings. He did make one start for the club, while adding 25 strike outs.

Lowery is from Little Rock, Arkansas and pitched in college at the University of Arkansas in the SEC. Lowery signed a free-agent contract with the Toronto Blue Jays after his senior season with the Razorbacks. In 2015, he made three stops in the Blue Jays system and spent last winter with the Canberra Cavalry of the Australian Baseball League. For his career, the former Razorback is 6-4 with a 4.54 ERA in 85.1 innings.

Tucker Pennell was inked just prior to game time on August 25th on the road in Gary, Indiana and would have a key double to spark the offensive attack in his first at bat in an 8-0 win over the RailCats. He finished the season on a hot streak, including a game-tying home run against St. Paul on September 4th in Kansas City. He would finish 5-for-13 in the last four game series with the Saints with three RBI and a double. Over all in 10 games, Pennell went 11-for-28 with three RBI and a .393 average.

Pennell spent 18 games over two seasons with the San Diego Padres organization after signing as a non-drafted free agent in 2016. A native of Georgetown, Texas he was a teammate of Jackson Lowery at the University of Arkansas.

