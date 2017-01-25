T-Bones Add Former Seattle Farmhand

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced they have signed Patrick Brady to a contract for the 2017 season.

Brady, 28 (02-05-88), is a 5-foot-10 and 180-pound infielder from Lexington, Ky. He has spent time at every level of the Seattle Mariners' farm system since the club selected him in the 48th round of the 2010 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Bellarmine College. He played all of 2016 with the organization's double-A club in Jackson, Tenn. In 80 games in 2016, Brady hit .227 with 57 hits, 33 RBIs and 28 runs scored. In seven professional seasons, Brady is a career .256 hitter with 351 hits, including 70 doubles, 18 triples and 32 home runs. He has 170 career RBIs and has scored 199 runs.

"In Brady we signed an experienced player that has skills to play multiple positions," said T-Bones manager Joe Calfapietra. "That's a great type of player to have with a small roster."

Although the bulk of his defensive time has been at second base, left field and third base, Brady has played every defensive position, except catcher, throughout his professional career. He's even made three pitching appearances, facing 12 batters and not giving up a hit or a run.

Kansas City now has nine players - four pitchers - signed for 2017.

The T-Bones open the 2017 regular season at home on May 19 against Lincoln. For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at 913-328-5639.

