T-Bones\\" 2018 Group Tickets on Sale December 12th

News Release

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - The Kansas City T-Bones announced that 2018 group tickets will go on sale Tuesday, December 12th, starting at 10 a.m.

Group sales start at 15 tickets, and include but are not limited to the various ticket only packages, pre-game parties, nightly suite rentals, party decks, birthday parties and other premium seating options.

"These ticket offerings include some of the most unique packages to handle companies, reunions, churches and fan gatherings of any kind and size," said T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne. "Special pricing, fun experience-type opportunities and exclusive options. We also can accommodate large corporate ballpark buyouts where you can basically takeover the stadium for a night and make it uniquely your own company appreciation night. That is what Fun...Well Done! is all about."

The 2018 sc hedule includes the following promotional highlights. Opening night is May 22nd, when the T-Bones host Gary SouthShore. Returning for this season are nine post-game fireworks shows including July 3rd and 4th and Kids Eat Free Mondays. Throwdown Thursdays are back with $1.50 beers AND $1.50 hot dogs - NEW for 2018. Also returning this season are Post-Game Kids Run the Bases every Sunday. A full promotional schedule will be announced in 2018.

In addition, groups of 15 or more can enjoy special select level seating for only $5 per person with the T-Bones Select Saver Days, available on the following days: Thursday May 24, Wednesday August 8th, Wednesday August 15th and Sunday August 19th.

A copy of the 2018 schedule and group ticket information can be found and the following links.

2018 T-Bones Schedule 2018 Group information

To order group tickets for 2018, to book an event or for questions, call the Group Tickets department at 913-328-5623. You can also email groups@tbonesbaseball.com or visit www.tbonesbaseball.com. Full and half-season ticket packages for 2018, as well as flex plans, are on sale now online or by calling (913) 328-5618 or visiting in person the Providence Medical Center Box Office.

For additional information or interview requests, members of the media may contact the T-Bones Media Relations Department at ( 817) 739-3693. Stay tuned to www.tbonesbaseball.com and the T-Bones' Facebook and Twitter pages for updates throughout the off season .

