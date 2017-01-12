T-Bones' 2017 Group Tickets on Sale January 17

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -The Kansas City T-Bones announced that 2017 group tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Jan. 17, starting at 10 a.m.

Group sales start at 10 tickets, and include various areas at CommunityAmerica Ballpark: suites, party decks and the "4 Topps" on the concourse. There's basically an option for any group or event.

"These ticket offerings include some of the most unique packages to handle companies, reunions, churches and fan gatherings of any kind and size," said T-Bones vice-president and general manager Chris Browne. "Special pricing, fun experience-type opportunities and exclusive options. We also can accommodate large corporate ballpark buyouts where you can basically takeover the stadium for a night and make it uniquely your own company appreciation night. That is what Fun.Well Done! is all about."

Returning for this season, as the T-Bones celebrate their 15th anniversary in Kansas City, are fireworks on Saturdays and "Kids Run the Bases" on Sundays. Although specific season promotions will be announced in the upcoming weeks, the club will offer 50-cent hot dogs on July 23.

The 2017 regular season, which opens at home on May 19 against Lincoln, includes Independence Day and Labor Day games at home, with the T-Bones playing host to Sioux Falls on the Fourth of July and ending the regular season on Labor Day against St. Paul.

"We are so grateful for all the support everyone has shown our organization over 14 incredible seasons," said Stephen Hardwick, the T-Bones' director of group sales. "We look forward to seeing everyone at the ballpark to help us celebrate our 15th campaign."

Renewal group tickets from 2016 have been on sale since Dec. 13.

To order group tickets for 2017, call the Group Tickets department at 913-328-5623 or send an email to groups@tbonesbaseball.com .

