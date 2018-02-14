T-Birds Sign Mass Natives Sam Kurker, Cam Brown to PTO's

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.-Â The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have signed forwards Sam Kurker and Cam Brown Professional Tryout Agreements

Kurker, 23, is in his first full professional season following an NCAA career at Boston University (2012-14) and Northeastern University (2015-17). The Reading, Mass. native has skated in 13 AHL games for Albany and Cleveland, scoring two goals and adding one assist.

In 34 games this season for the Manchester Monarchs, the 6-foot-3-inch, 210-pound Kurker has scored 11 goals to go along wth 17 assists and 18 penalty minutes.

Brown, 24, is also in his first full professional season. In 47 games with the Wheeling Nailers, the 5-foot-7-inch, 150-pound forward has 13 goals and 31 assists. In 56 career ECHL games, Brown has 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points.

Prior to turning pro, Brown - a native of Natick, Mass. - skated for four seasons at the University of Maine from 2013 to 2017. There, he was a teammate of fellow Thunderbirds rookie Blaine Byron while captaining the Black Bears in 2016-17.

The Thunderbirds next take to the ice on Friday night, Feb. 16 against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for a 7:05 p.m. ET start at the MassMutual Center.Â That game begins a stretch of three games in three days, as Springfield will host the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday before paying a visit to the Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

