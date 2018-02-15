T-Birds Present Jerseys to Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass.-Â The Springfield Thunderbirds will recognize the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts with a special jersey presentation on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10:00 a.m. at the GSCWM's Holyoke Leadership Center (301 Kelly Way, Holyoke).

The Thunderbirds partnered with the GSCWM this past December 9 to host their annual Cookie Kickoff Rally, where over 600 girl scouts and family members came out to the MassMutual Center to participate, in addition to enjoying the Springfield Thunderbirds hockey game.

"We are very pleased to be partnered with the Girl Scouts of Central & Western Massachusetts," said Thunderbirds President Nathan Costa. "It is partnerships like this that mean so much to our organization.Â Creating connections within the community is an integral part of the Thunderbirds' mission, and events like the Cookie Kickoff Rally really allow us to exemplify our core values. We look forward to collaborating with the GSCWM again soon."

According to Pattie Hallberg, GSCWM CEO, "The Springfield Thunderbirds provided a terrific evening for our Girl Scout cookie kick-off rally. The excitement of being at the Mass Mutual Center arena with hundreds of fellow Girl Scouts and families, and Thunderbird fans, girls got to see and feel they are part of something much larger than themselves. We are grateful to the Thunderbirds for their support of our mission of building girls of courage, confidence, and character, who make the world a better place.

