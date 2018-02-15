T-Birds Host Phantoms Looking to Snap Slide

February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release





SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (22-27-1-1) return home to begin a 3-in-3 weekend against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (31-14-3-3) on Friday night at the MassMutual Center.

The Thunderbirds got the better of the Phantoms in the last meeting between the two clubs, taking a 6-2 decision at the PPL Center on Jan. 12 behind two goals from Chase Balisy and a power play that connected twice on four chances.

Sam Montembeault needed to only make 17 stops in the win that also saw Springfield goals from Dryden Hunt, Jayce Hawryluk, and Mark Fayne.

The Phantoms sit second in the Atlantic Division behind the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, with 68 points through 51 games. The Thunderbirds, meanwhile, sit in seventh with 46 points on the season.

Springfield has lost three straight games and its offense has struggled, scoring just three times in those three games.The Thunderbirds will, however get some help in net, with Harri Sateri returning to the Thunderbirds after his first NHL call-up with the Florida Panthers.

Sateri picked up wins in four consecutive starts from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, piggybacking off his five-game win streak with the Thunderbirds in November.

The Phantoms will receive a key piece of their offense back on Friday, as Danick Martel is expected to return to the Lehigh Valley lineup after being out since Jan. 13 with a jaw injury suffered on an illegal check by Hershey's Colby Williams.

Springfield is looking for just its third win all time against the Phantoms and second at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds will continue their stretch of three games in three days, as Springfield will host the Providence Bruins at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday before paying a visit to the Bruins on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.

