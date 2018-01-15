T-Birds Fly Past P-Bruins After Three-Goal Second Period

January 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins
News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds Sunday afternoon 5-2 in the final game of their three-in-three weekend. The P-Bruins got goals from Colton Hargrove and Kenny Agostino while Jordan Binnington made his 14th start of the season in net.
After a slow start for both teams, the end of the first period was action packed with three goals coming in the last three minutes of the period. The Thunderbirds scored the go-ahead goal when Ed Wittchow wristed home a backhand pass from Chase Balisy with 2:21 left before the break. The Bruins responded less than two minutes later through Hargrove, who stole the puck at the Springfield blue line and finished a one on one chance against goaltender Evan Cowley. His ninth goal of the season tied things up 1-1. Agostino added another before the break firing home a slapshot from the circle, after a beautiful feed from Austin Czarnik. His 10th of the year put Providence on top 2-1 entering the intermission.
Springfield tied the game at 11:06 of the second period when Lammikko fired a wrist shot from the right circle over the blocker of Binnington. At 14:25, after collecting a pass from Hawryluk, Max Mamin scored a third goal for the T-Birds from just outside the crease, forcing Providence to make a goalie change and bring Zane McIntyre into the game. Despite physical play from the Bruins, the Thunderbirds were able to notch a fourth goal at 15:40. Dryden Hunt converted, tapping home a rebound in the crease from McIntyre and making it 4-2 Springfield after two periods.
McIntyre settled into the game well, stopping all 12 shots he faced during the period. The Bruins were able to mount some pressure on the Thunderbirds, but with 1:17 to go Hunt scored his second of the game to seal it, sliding the puck into an empty net and giving Springfield a 5-2 win.
Binnington stopped 16 of 19 shots before getting pulled while McIntyre stopped 13 of 14. Cowley stopped 34 of 36 shots in a winning effort. Providence was 1-5 on the power play and 3-3 on the penalty kill.
The Providence Bruins are the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Boston Bruins, playing their home games at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI. Spanning more than 25 years, the Boston/Providence affiliation is one of the longest and most successful player development partnerships in professional hockey history.
