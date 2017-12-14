Syracuse\\"s Anthony Cirelli Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

News Release

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Syracuse Crunch forward Anthony Cirelli has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending Dec. 10, 2017.

Cirelli notched three goals, four assists and a plus-6 rating in three contests last week for the Crunch, who ran their winning streak to nine games by sweeping through a three-game road trip.

On Wednesday night in Utica, Cirelli registered three assists in Syracuse's 6-1 win over the Comets. On Friday, Cirelli scored twice and added an assist for his second consecutive three-point effort as the Crunch rallied past Binghamton, 5-2. And on Saturday, Cirelli scored a power-play goal during a 6-0 win at Belleville.

A third-round pick by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2015 NHL Draft, Cirelli has tallied six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 25 games for Syracuse this season, good for first on the Crunch and sixth among all AHL rookies in scoring. The 20-year-old native of Etobicoke, Ont., made his pro debut with the Crunch at the end of the 2015-16 season, and also appeared in all six games of the 2017 Calder Cup Finals. Cirelli played three junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League, scoring the overtime goal that clinched the Memorial Cup championship for Oshawa in 2015.

In recognition of his achievement, Cirelli will be presented with an etched crystal award prior to an upcoming Crunch home game.

Contact:

Jason Chaimovitch, Vice President of Communications

Hannah Bevis, Manager of Digital and Social Media

(413) 781-2030 | @AHLPR

