Syracuse Welcomes Three Canadians to the Silver Knights

News Release

Syracuse continues to add to the roster with three more additional signings

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - As Syracuse prepares for its home opener against the Ontario Fury, the team welcomes three new Canadian Silver Knights to the roster: Alex Halis, Jonathan Osorio and Hayden Clarke. Per team and league rules, the terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Alex Halis returns to Syracuse, NY where he first made a name for himself in the states. The 23-year-old played for the Orange from 2013 to 2014. He earned ACC All-Freshman Third Team honors in 2013. The Ontario native tallied four game winning goals in his first year with the Orange. Halis finished his college career at GCU from 2015-16, leading the team in assists each season.

"I am very happy to be back here in Syracuse playing for the Silver Knights," said Halis. "I am more than excited to get started and help the team out as much as I can."

Jonathan Osorio played for both Master's FA and Toronto United Futsal. Not to be confused with the star midfielder for Toronto FC, Osorio helped Toronto United Futsal capture the 2016 Futsal Canadian Championship, scoring two goals in the victory.

"I'm very overwhelmed to be given the opportunity to play for the Silver Knights," said Osorio. "I'm excited to see what this season brings and I hope to help the team the most I can."

Hayden Clarke also hails from Toronto, and has played with Durham United FA since the start of the 2017 season. He has notched 3 goals in 13 games.

"It's a huge honor to sign a contract with the Silver Knights," said Clarke. "I'm thankful to be given this opportunity to take the next step in my career. I look forward to making an impact in my first season as well as making a name for myself."

Halis, Osorio and Clarke are waiting visa approval to officially play for Syracuse. Meanwhile, their Silver Knights teammates take the field forr its home opener on November 10th. The Ontario Fury come to the salt city for the CNY Celebration of Soccer at the OnCenter War Memorial Arena. For information on tickets, contact 315-303-7261 or log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com.

