Syracuse Silver Knights Start Season against Turlock

News Release

The Silver Knights kick off the 2017-18 campaign in California

The Syracuse Silver Knights begin their 2017-18 season on the road this Friday, November 3rd facing the Turlock Express at Turlock Indoor Soccer.

This is the first matchup between the Silver Knights and the Express, and it comes in the 7th year of existence for the Syracuse organization. Turlock is hosting an East Coast team for the first time in the history of the Express.

Five Things to Watch in Silver Knights vs. Turlock

1. Even Record in Season Openers

The Silver Knights are 3-3 in their season openers in the MASL and the MISL. Last year, Syracuse opened its season at home against Harrisburg, winning 5-2. Andrew Coughlin made 14 saves in goal for Syracuse in that game. The last time the Silver Knights opened their season on the road was against the Baltimore Blast in 2015. Syracuse lost that game 6-0.

2. Soaking in the Sun

For the first time in franchise history, the Silver Knights travel to California to play. The furthest the Silver Knights have ever traveled is to play the Wichita Wings in the 2011 MISL season. This is the first matchup that Syracuse ever plays against a MASL Pacific Division team. The Silver Knights play three teams in the MASL Pacific Division this year. Syracuse travels to play the San Diego Shockers on Sunday, November 5th. The Silver Knights host the Ontario Fury on Friday, November 10th at the OnCenter War Memorial Arena.

3. The MVP Returns

Last season's Silver Knights MVP is back on the turf for the men in orange, silver, and black. Kenardo Forbes looks to make the same impact he had last year for the Silver Knights. The Jamaican led Syracuse last year in total points (42) and assists (21). He also was tied for the second on the team in goals (21). The midfielder was also named to the 3rd All-MASL team last season. Forbes is one of the most creative members of the Syracuse attack, and his presence won't go unnoticed.

4. Shaky in the back

Turlock finished the 2016-17 season with an 8-12 record. The Express look to fix the defensive problems it had last year. Opponents scored an average of 8.6 goals per game against Turlock, the second most in the MASL last year. The Express also finished last season with a -40 goal difference, also the second most in the MASL last season. Meanwhile, Syracuse averaged the fifth highest goals per game last season with 6.9 per game.

5. Bounce-Back Season Starts Now

With an 8-12 record last season, the Silver Knights failed to reach the postseason in the MASL and the MISL for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Coming into this season, every player on the roster is ready to avenge last season's failures.

"For the guys that are returning, there's a bad taste in their mouths," said Silver Knights Head Coach Ryan Hall. "I think they got a little shock of reality, and they're ready to put the work in this year."

Hall also talked about the challenges of the upcoming season.

On What He Learned and What He's Most Excited About:

"Last season was a challenging season for everyone involved. We didn't perform the way we would have liked which led to a downward spiral of emotions both on and off the field. I want to build a team that this community can be proud of, one that wears its heart on its sleeve. We have a lot of new faces this year and I am excited to see what they can do once they have settled in and learned the game."

On the New Faces:

"We have several new players on the team this year all which will help the team in one way or another. Two players that I am very excited about are Alex Halis and Jon Osorio. Both players come to us via Canada and are highly technical players. We will look for them to contribute immediately and will be very exciting to watch. Another new player I am excited for is Liam Callahan. Liam comes to us after playing and graduating from SU. He is a physical / technical player that isn't afraid of getting his hands dirty. His work rate is something this team is looking for and think he will be an excellent addition to the team."

On What to Expect Against Turlock:

"Turlock will be a tough team to play against. Although they didn't advance to the post season they have brought back the majority of last year's team that went 7-3 at home. We have been watching film of the Express from last year and although this is a new year there are still several of their players that returned. They have an experienced goal keeper and some crafty players in the midfield position. We have to prepare and be ready for anything as I am sure Art (head coach) will bring out the best in his team."

On Some Unfamiliar Territory:

"This is the first time not only for the Knights to play Turlock but for the Knights to make a west coast trip. We have a good mix of returning veterans and new players. This will be a true test to see where we are at by traveling to the west coast and playing two very difficult teams for their home openers in the Turlock Express and San Diego Sockers."

The match against the Turlock Express kicks off at 10:05 p.m. EDT. You can watch that match live on the MASL TV YouTube page. The first Silver Knights home game is on November 10th, as Syracuse hosts the Ontario Fury for the CNY Celebration of Soccer Home Opener. For tickets to all home games and for more information, call 315-303-7261 or visit www.syracusesilverknights.com.

