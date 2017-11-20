Syracuse Falls to Baltimore on the Road

News Release

With a 1-2 start to the season, the Silver Knights sought to get back to .500 as they took the field in Baltimore for their third road game in four contests to begin the year.

Syracuse made a statement early starting with Liam Callahan finding the back of the net for his first score of the 2017-18 campaign. Both teams rode out the last six minutes without netting to keep the score 1-0 after one.

Entering the second quarter, the Silver Knights were determined to keep the scoring going against the defending MASL Champions. Less than three minutes in, Nick Perera got on the board to give Syracuse a 2-0 advantage.

Five minutes later, the Blast responded. Jonatas Melo cut the deficit to one midway through the second quarter, before Vini Dantas converted off the free kick to knot the game at 2-2. That would remain the score heading into the break.

After halftime, the see-saw contest continued. Just 80 seconds into the second half, Baltimore took the lead 3-2 after Dantas scored for the second time. Syracuse would tie it twice before the Blast would regain the lead 5-4 taking advantage of a power play with a Lucas Roque goal.

Both offenses were quiet early in the fourth, but with just over seven minutes to play, Andrew Hoxie gave the Blast their largest lead of the game putting Baltimore up 6-4. With less than four minutes left, Syracuse added a 6th attacker and capitalized getting one back. The two traded goals entering the homestretch before the Blast held on to defeat the Silver Knights 7-6.

Five different players scored for Syracuse, while Perera tallied his first multi-goal game of the season. All four games this season for Syracuse have been decided by one goal. With the loss, the Silver Knights fall to 1-3 on the year having dropped three straight games.

The Silver Knights look to get back in the win column next Friday, December 1 when they head back on the road for a date with the Tropics in Florida. The next Syracuse home game is on December 9th, when the Florida Tropics visit the OnCenter War Memorial Arena for Star Wars Night.

For tickets and more information, contact 315-303-7261 or log onto www.syracusesilverknights.com.

