Syracuse Crunch Weekly

LAST WEEK

Fri., Feb. 2 - Crunch at Utica - L, 3-1

Sat., Feb. 3 - Crunch vs. Utica - L, 4-2

THIS WEEK

Fri., Feb. 9 - Crunch vs. Hartford - 7 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10 - Crunch vs. Laval - 7 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 11 - Crunch at Bridgeport - 5 p.m.

Crunch beaten twice out of All-Star Break

Syracuse lost their first two games after the All-Star Break in Week 18, falling twice to the Utica Comets in a home-and-home series. The Crunch sank to 26-17-2-2 and fell to fourth in the North Division for the first time since Dec. 2. They still have a 14-point cushion for the final playoff spot over the Belleville Senators.

Syracuse opened the week with a 3-1 setback to the Comets at the Adirondack Bank Center. The Crunch hit a post in the final minute of regulation and Utica promptly scored into an empty net to seal the win. In the final game of the home-and-home, the Crunch built a 2-0 lead, but the Comets scored twice in 16 seconds to tie the game in the second period. They scored two more in the third to take a 4-2 win to leapfrog the Crunch in the standings.

Syracuse prepares for its second three-in-three weekend of the season, hosting Hartford and Laval Friday and Saturday before beginning a five-game road trip in Bridgeport Sunday.

Top Performers

Rookie forward Dennis Yan returned from an injury and was the only Crunch player to record points in both games in Week 18. He scored the only Crunch goal Friday in Utica then picked up an assist on the opening goal Saturday.

Yan, 20, has 10 points (5g, 5a) over nine games since Dec. 27; he has also missed eight games with an injury over that span. He has 17 points (8g, 9a) in 28 games this season.

? ? ?

Alex Volkov and Olivier Archambault scored the other two Crunch goals in Week 18. Archambault netted the game's first goal Saturday and Volkov gave the Crunch a 2-0 lead with a second-period marker.

Volkov, 20, has two goals in the last three games and has 27 points (13g, 14a) in 46 games. Archambault has three points (2g, 1a) in five games since joining the Crunch on a PTO Jan. 23.

Bournival back from Lightning

Forward Michael Bournival has been reassigned to the Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning. He has missed the last five Crunch games since being recalled by Tampa Bay Jan. 22, his first recall of the season.

The 25-year-old winger was second on the Crunch in scoring at the time of his recall with 27 points (13g, 14a) in 40 games; he is now tied for fifth on the team. In his four games with the Lightning, Bournival had five shots on goal, but did not record a point.

Pasquale joins Crunch

The Tampa Bay Lightning acquired goaltender Eddie Pasquale Wednesday from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for future considerations. Pasquale was then assigned to the Crunch.

The 27-year-old goaltender has spent the season with the Bakersfield Condors, posting a 6-5-4 record, 2.60 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage in 16 games. He made his Crunch debut Friday in Utica, appearing for just 12 seconds during a temporary goalie swap. In his career with St. John's, Grand Rapids and Bakersfield, Pasquale has 100 career wins.

Upcoming: Hartford, Laval, Bridgeport

The Crunch play their second three-in-three weekend set with matches against Hartford, Laval and Bridgeport. Syracuse has four three-in-three sets this season, one in March and one in April.

Friday, the Crunch host the Wolf Pack for the only time this season. Syracuse defeated Hartford, 3-2, in their first match at XL Center Jan. 6, rallying from a 2-1 deficit with two goals in less than two minutes late in the second period. The Wolf Pack (21-20-4-3) enter the week with points in their last seven games (6-0-1-0) to leap back into the playoff race in the Atlantic Division with 49 points.

Laval comes to the War Memorial Arena Saturday night for the second of four times this season. The Rocket have three wins in the series while the Crunch have two; Syracuse won the last match, 3-2, at Place Bell Jan. 24. The Rocket (17-23-5-2) have lost four straight to drop to sixth in the North Division with 41 points. Chris Terry (2g, 3a) and Matt Taormina (1g, 4a) are tied for the team lead in the series with five points. After Saturday, the teams still have two matchups in March.

The Crunch wrap up their three games in three nights with their first game against the Sound Tigers. It'll be the first time the Crunch see former goaltender Kristers Gudlevskis while the game marks the return to Bridgeport for Carter Verhaeghe. The two were traded for each other July 1. The Sound Tigers (23-17-4-2) enter the week as the final playoff team in the Atlantic.

Week 18 Results

Friday, February 2 | Game 46 at Utica | L, 3-1

Syracuse 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 11-7-10-28 PP: 0/3

Utica 0 2 1 - 3 Shots: 14-13-10-37 PP: 2/6

2nd Period-Yan 8 (Stephens), 19:13. . . . Ingram 12-8-2 (36 shots-34 saves). A-3,917

Saturday, February 3 | Game 47 vs. Utica | L, 4-2

Utica 0 2 2 - 4 Shots: 7-6-11-24 PP: 1/4

Syracuse 1 1 0 - 2 Shots: 7-22-7-36 PP: 0/3

1st Period-Archambault 4 (Yan, Condra), 17:14. 2nd Period-Volkov 13 (McNeill, McBain), 15:34. . . . Ingram 12-9-2 (23 shots-20 saves). A-6,177

Category Average/Total AHL Rank (Prev)

Power Play 15.5% (34-for-220) 20th (17th)

Penalty Kill 84.7% (208-for-246) 9th (7th)

Goals For 3.21 GFA (151) 10th (5th)

Goals Against 2.72 GAA (128) 6th (5th)

Shots For 29.98 SF/G (1409) 17th (16th)

Shots Against 26.13 SA/G (1228) 2nd (1st)

Penalty Minutes 16.43 PIM/G (772) 3rd (3rd)

Category Leader

Points 31 Peca, Joseph

Goals 16 Stephens

Assists 23 Peca, Joseph

PIM 137 Gallant

Plus/Minus +23 Cernak

Wins 12 Ingram

GAA 2.20 Domingue

Save % 0.917 Domingue

