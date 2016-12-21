Syracuse Crunch Weekly - December 21, 2016 - Vol. 23, No. 10

December 21, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





Syracuse Crunch Weekly Release - December 21, 2016 - Vol. 23, No. 10

LAST WEEK

Fri., Dec. 16 - Crunch at Hartford - SOL, 2-1

Sat., Dec. 17 - Crunch at Bridgeport - W, 5-3

Sun., Dec. 18 - Crunch at Providence - L, 3-1

THIS WEEK

Wed., Dec. 21 - Crunch vs. Hartford - 7 p.m.

Mon., Dec. 26 - Crunch at Rochester - 7:05 p.m.

North-Leading Crunch Battle the Atlantic

The Crunch took three of six possible points in Week 10, going 1-1-0-1 on a three-day, three-city road trip vs. Atlantic Division foes. Syracuse remains first in the North Division and second in the Eastern Conference (16-7-0-3, .673).

The last six Syracuse results match the previous six outcomes: three wins, a shootout loss, another win, and a regulation loss, for an 8-2-0-2 in the last dozen contests dating to Nov. 25.

Richard Makes Bolts Debut

Tanner Richard played his first NHL game Tuesday when the Lightning defeated the Red Wings 4-1 at Amalie Arena. Richard, who played his first 236 professional games in a Syracuse uniform, logged 12:23 of ice time over 16 shifts. He registered two hits, one shot, one block, and one steal and won 3 of 11 faceoffs. Donning jersey No. 38, Richard became the 41st player to appear in a game for Tampa Bay and Syracuse since the clubs affiliated in 2012.

"Amazing," the 23-year-old center said after the game. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time and was everything I kind of imagined it to be. For the last 20 years or so, I've kind of imagined so many scenarios going through my head of just being in the NHL. It was a surreal moment there today."

Richard is the first Crunch player to make his NHL debut this season. He joins Michael Bournival, Cory Conacher, Erik Condra, Slater Koekkoek, Luke Witkowski and Joel Vermin on the list of players to appear for both Syracuse and Tampa Bay this season.

During the Crunch-Lightning era, only Mike Angelidis has appeared in more games for Syracuse (263) than Tanner Richard (236). Luke Witkowski is third on the list (210). Richard was drafted in the third round, 71st overall, by Tampa Bay in 2012. He made his pro debut with Syracuse April 5, 2013. His first pro point came the next day, his 20th birthday, assisting on an Ondrej Palat game-winning goal at Hershey.

Top Performers

Six players recorded multiple points in Week 10, led by Matt Taormina who had three assists Saturday in Bridgeport. Yanni Gourde added a goal and an assist in the game. Taormina and Gourde are tied for the Crunch lead in points (23), goals (8), assists (9) and multi-point games (6). Mike Halmo joined Taormina and Gourde atop the goals standings with one marker Saturday against his former team plus an unassisted goal Sunday in Providence. Brian Hart also scored two goals in Week 10, his first two with the Crunch this season.

After his four-game scoring streak was halted Friday, Matt Peca responded with his third multi-point game Saturday. Two power-play assists give him six, a team best.

Similarly, Yanni Gourde had a season-best five game streak snapped Friday, but he rebounded with a multi-point effort Saturday.

Two streaks ended Sunday: Ben Thomas at four games (1g, 3a) and Brian Hart at three (2g, 1a). Mike Halmo has goals in consecutive games for the third time this year. He is one of two players who can extend a streak Wednesday.

Joel Vermin, who was reassigned to Syracuse Monday, has at least one point in his last five Crunch games (Nov. 19-29) and at least one goal in his last three. Despite missing the last nine Crunch games, he has seven goals.

Adam Wilcox was 1-0-1 in Week 10, denying eight of ten shots in relief of Kristers Gudlevskis Saturday following the latter's fight with Stephon Williams. Along with 28 saves on 29 shots in Friday's shootout loss, Wilcox's G.A.A. was knocked down to 2.09, eighth in the AHL.

Team Notes

The Crunch penalty kill has surged from 22nd (Nov. 29) to 11th entering Week 11. The PK was 10-for-10 in the last three games and 33-for-35 over the last nine games. . . . The Crunch were held to one goal twice in Week 10, the fifth and sixth occasions of the season. Their five-goal outburst Saturday marked the fifth time they scored five or more goals. The team's mark of 3.23 goals per game ranks ninth in the AHL, down from fifth the previous week. The Crunch also rank ninth in G.A.A. at 2.69. They're even better this month at 2.38 over the last eight games.

Upcoming: Hartford, Rochester

Syracuse plays one more game before the holiday break, Wednesday at home vs. Hartford. They resume play Dec. 26 in Rochester. The teams are last in their divisions.

The Wolf Pack are 9-14-3-1. They earned a win Saturday in Hershey, 5-4. Nicklas Jensen, who was No. 1 star Friday with an assist and the shootout winner, leads the team at 18 points (10g, 8a). Rookie Brandon Halverson (2-3-0, 3.86) earned his second win in five AHL games Friday vs. Syracuse. Magnus Hellberg (7-7-4, 3.21) earned Saturday's win with 25 saves on 29 Hershey shots.

The Amerks, who are winless in five games vs. Syracuse this year, have a .397 points percentage, lowest in the AHL. Cole Schneider and Cal O'Reilly lead the team at 26 points each, tied for eighth in the league. Nick Baptiste is tied for the AHL lead in goals, 14. Linus Ullmark leads the league in losses, at 10-11-1, and minutes, 1260.

Week 10 Results

Friday, Dec. 16 | Game 24 at Hartford | SOL, 2-1

SYR 1 0 0 0 - 1 Shots: 6-7-12-2-0-27 PP: 0/2

HFD 1 0 0 0 - 2 Shots: 7-10-7-5-1-30 PP: 0/3

1st Per. - Hart 1 (Erne, Thomas), 2:30. Shootout - Syracuse 0 (Richard NG, Gourde NG), Hartford 2 (Tambellini G, Jensen G). Wilcox 10-3-1 (29 shots-28 saves). A-4,233.

Saturday, Dec. 17 | Game 25 at Bridgeport | W, 5-3

SYR 3 1 1 - 5 Shots: 13-8-4-25 PP: 2/5

BRI 0 3 0 - 3 Shots: 9-8-6-23 PP: 0/4

1st Per. - Hart 2 (Thomas, Peca), 14:01 (PP). Gourde 8 (Brodeur, Bournival), 14:47. Morin 4 (Dotchin, Taormina), 15:03. 2nd Per. - Halmo 7 (Taormina, Gourde), 19:56. 3rd Per. - Comrie 2 (Taormina, Peca), 5:53 (PP). Gudlevskis (13 shots-12 saves); Wilcox 11-3-1 (10 shots-8 saves). A-2,446.

Sunday, Dec. 18 | Game 26 at Providence | L, 3-1

SYR 0 1 0 - 1 Shots: 8-11-7-26 PP: 0/2

PRO 1 1 1 - 3 Shots: 9-17-9-35 PP: 0/3

2nd Per. - Halmo 8 7:24. . . . Gudlevskis 5-3-2 (34 shots-31 saves). A-5,204.

Category standings (previous week)

Power Play 17.1% (20-for-117) 16th (T-20th)

Penalty Kill 84.0% (17-for-106) 11th (15th)

Goals For 3.23 GFA (84) 9th (5th)

Goals Against 2.69 GAA (62) 9th (10th)

Shots For 29.85 SF/G (776) 16th (14th)

Shots Against 26.65 SA/G (693) 2nd (1st)

Penalty Minutes 15.42 PIM/G (401) 9th (14th)

Crunch Leaders

Points 23 Taormina, Gourde

Goals 8 Taormina, Gourde, Halmo

Assists 15 Taormina, Gourde

PIM 60 Dotchin

Plus/Minus +14 Bournival

Wins 11 Wilcox

GAA 2.09 Wilcox

Save % .924 Wilcox

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from December 21, 2016

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.