Syracuse Crunch Triplets Bobblehead Package on Sale Now

February 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are bringing the triplets back to Syracuse with Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Nikita Kucherov bobblehead giveaways at three upcoming Crunch games.

Fans can collect their Tyler Johnson bobblehead presented by Pepsi on Feb. 25, Ondrej Palat presented by Blue Rock Energy on March 18 and Nikita Kucherov on April 8. A limited number of bobbleheads will be available at the door for each game.

Along with the bobblehead giveaways, the Crunch are offering a Triplets Bobblehead Package for $100. The ticket package guarantees a ticket to all three games along with all three Johnson, Palat and Kucherov bobbleheads, a $135 value.

To purchase the Triplets Bobblehead Package, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or call the team at 315-473-4444.

For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

