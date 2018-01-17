Syracuse Crunch to Sign Autographs at Express Mart January 18

January 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - Syracuse Crunch forwards Anthony Cirelli and Jonne Tammela will be at the Express Mart location on Erie Blvd E on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 5 to 6 p.m. signing autographs.
Fans are welcome to visit the Express Mart located at 3300 Erie Blvd E in Syracuse to meet the players, get photos and receive autographs.
Along with the autograph signing, fans that visit the Express Mart location will have an opportunity to enter to win a trip to Tampa, courtesy of the Syracuse Crunch, Molson Canadian/Miller Lite and Express Mart.
The Win A Trip to Tampa promotion gives one lucky winner and a guest tickets to see former Crunch standouts such as Tyler Johnson, Yanni Gourde and Nikita Kucherov play at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. In addition to two tickets to a Lightning home game, Molson Canadian/Miller Lite and Express Mart will provide the winner and his or her guest with airfare for two, a hotel room in Tampa for two nights and a tour of Amalie Arena.
