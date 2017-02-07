Syracuse Crunch to Host Slap Shot Night March 31

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the cult classic "Slap Shot" with a Slap Shot Night on Friday, March 31 when the team hosts the Toronto Marlies at 7 p.m.

As part of Slap Shot night, the Crunch will wear replica Charlestown Chiefs jerseys. The jerseys will feature the Chiefs lettering and signature gold and blue stripes on a white sweater. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Syracuse Crunch logos will be on the shoulders. Following the game, the Chiefs jerseys will be auctioned off on the team's official auction site to raise money for the Crunch Foundation benefitting nonprofit organizations around Central New York.

Along with wearing the Charlestown Chiefs jerseys, the Crunch are celebrating Slap Shot by offering for sale sets of the original blue and orange steal-cushioned War Memorial Arena seats from the filming of the movie in 1977. A two-seat set of original arena seats as seen in Slap Shot are $75, while a three-seat set are $100. Seats are sold as-is and may be shipped at an additional cost.

In addition to individual seats, fans may purchase a set of two arena seats and two tickets to the March 31 contest for $115 or a three-seat set and two tickets for $140.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or call the team at 315-473-4444.

