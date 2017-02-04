Syracuse Crunch to Host How to Get a Job in Sports Night February 10

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are inviting high school and college students to How to Get a Job in Sports Night when the team hosts the Binghamton Senators on Friday, Feb. 10.

How to Get a Job in Sports Night will feature a panel of professionals currently working in the sports field. Students are invited to Assembly Hall on the third floor of the War Memorial Arena beginning at 5 p.m. to learn more about how professionals earned a career in sports. The panel will answer questions and offer advice for students.

The How to Get a Job in Sports Night panel will include:

Howard Dolgon, owner, Syracuse Crunch Jonathan Smaldon, senior director of group sales, Syracuse Crunch Jen Falco, marketing and sponsorship coordinator, Syracuse University Athletics Adam Winslow, general manager, Auburn Doubledays Rob Lippolis, director of media & community relations, Binghamton Senators

Panel members are subject to change.

Tickets to How to Get a Job in Sports Night are $15 and include entry to the How to Get a Job in Sports Night panel at 5 p.m. and Crunch versus Senators game at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or call the team at 315-473-4444.

