Syracuse Crunch to Host How to Get a Job in Sports Night February 10
February 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are inviting high school and college students to How to Get a Job in Sports Night when the team hosts the Binghamton Senators on Friday, Feb. 10.
How to Get a Job in Sports Night will feature a panel of professionals currently working in the sports field. Students are invited to Assembly Hall on the third floor of the War Memorial Arena beginning at 5 p.m. to learn more about how professionals earned a career in sports. The panel will answer questions and offer advice for students.
The How to Get a Job in Sports Night panel will include:
Howard Dolgon, owner, Syracuse Crunch Jonathan Smaldon, senior director of group sales, Syracuse Crunch Jen Falco, marketing and sponsorship coordinator, Syracuse University Athletics Adam Winslow, general manager, Auburn Doubledays Rob Lippolis, director of media & community relations, Binghamton Senators
Panel members are subject to change.
Tickets to How to Get a Job in Sports Night are $15 and include entry to the How to Get a Job in Sports Night panel at 5 p.m. and Crunch versus Senators game at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or call the team at 315-473-4444.
Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.
