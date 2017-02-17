Syracuse Crunch to Hold Youth Football Night February 25

February 17, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Youth Football Night presented by CNY Football Academy Saturday, Feb. 25 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

As part of Youth Football Night, Syracuse Orange men's football running backs coach Mike Hart will be in attendance. Hart was a running back at the University of Michigan from 2004 to 2007 and holds the Michigan Wolverines career rushing record with 5,040 yards. He was selected by the Indianapolis Colts of the NFL in 2008 and played three seasons with the team. Hart will drop the ceremonial first puck and be available for autographs during the first intermission in Memorial Hall.

Ticket packages for Youth Football Night are $28 and on sale now. The ticket package includes one (1) ticket for the Feb, 25 game, $5 food voucher and an entry into a raffle for a Syracuse Crunch jersey signed by Syracuse native and NFL Pro-Bowl running back Latavius Murray.

To purchase tickets for Youth Football Night, contact Jonathan Smaldon at 315-473-4444 or jsmaldon@syracusecrunch.com or Kristen Denick at 315-473-4444 or kdenick@syracusecrunch.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from February 17, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.