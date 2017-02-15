Syracuse Crunch to Hold Sneaker Expo Presented by Ambition Upstate

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Sneaker Expo presented by Ambition Upstate on the ice at the War Memorial Arena on Saturday, March 4 from 12 to 4 p.m. before the team hosts the Binghamton Senators at 7 p.m.

The Sneaker Expo is hosted by AJ Henty (@jrhenty) of SoleNation (@sole_nation) and will allow attendees to buy, sell and trade sneakers on the ice prior to the Crunch versus Senators game.

Vendor tables are on sale now for $100. Attendees may purchase tickets to the Sneaker Expo along with the Crunch game for $20. Tickets to the Sneaker Expo only are $10.

To book a vendor table or purchase tickets to the Sneaker Expo, contact Jonathan Smaldon at 315-473-4444 ext. 20 or jsmaldon@syracusecrunch.com

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

