Syracuse Crunch to Hold Sneaker Expo Presented by Ambition Upstate
February 15, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a Sneaker Expo presented by Ambition Upstate on the ice at the War Memorial Arena on Saturday, March 4 from 12 to 4 p.m. before the team hosts the Binghamton Senators at 7 p.m.
The Sneaker Expo is hosted by AJ Henty (@jrhenty) of SoleNation (@sole_nation) and will allow attendees to buy, sell and trade sneakers on the ice prior to the Crunch versus Senators game.
Vendor tables are on sale now for $100. Attendees may purchase tickets to the Sneaker Expo along with the Crunch game for $20. Tickets to the Sneaker Expo only are $10.
To book a vendor table or purchase tickets to the Sneaker Expo, contact Jonathan Smaldon at 315-473-4444 ext. 20 or jsmaldon@syracusecrunch.com
Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2017
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Return Allan McPherson, Spiro Goulakos To ECHL Greenville - Hartford Wolf Pack
- This Weekend's Great Skate Winterfest Cancelled - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Fan Experience Sweepstakes Presented by Time Warner - Syracuse Crunch
- Boston Bruins and Atlanta Gladiators Extend Affiliation Agreement - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Buck Moose, 7-5 - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Sneaker Expo Presented by Ambition Upstate - Syracuse Crunch
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Sneaker Expo Presented by Ambition Upstate - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Falls to Grand Rapids in High-Scoring Affair - Manitoba Moose
- Monsters Shut Down by IceHogs, 2-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Gilbert Departs Reign; Kings Acquire Conditional Fifth-Round Pick - Ontario Reign
- LaDue Returns to Kings; Kempe Earns First NHL Call-Up - Ontario Reign
- The Sound Tigers Report: Week 18 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Condors Host Youth Jersey Night on Friday against San Diego - Bakersfield Condors
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - February 15, 2017 - Vol. 23, No. 18 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Host Youth Hockey Night Presented by Ur Sports Medicine - Rochester Americans
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Host Wild at Citizens Business Bank - Ontario Reign
- Nightingale Signs Standard Contract with Wolves - Chicago Wolves
- Gulls Defeat Wild 5-1, Win Sixth Consecutive Home Game - San Diego Gulls
- Hogs Host Cleveland on Annual School Day Game - Rockford IceHogs
- Hogs to Recognize Local State Champs Friday - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls End Iowa Streaks with 5-1 Victory - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Even Rivalry Series on Valentine's Day - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Win Big against Phantoms Again, 5-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.