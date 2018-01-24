January 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Small Business Night on Friday, Feb. 9 prior to the 7 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.
Small Business Night at the Syracuse Crunch allows business owners the opportunity to promote their services while connecting with Crunch fans. For a $200 registration fee, small businesses will receive a table in Memorial Hall, logo recognition on the scoreboard and ribbon lights during the game and 10 tickets to the contest against the Wolf Pack. Participating businesses may purchase additional tickets for $16.
To register for Small Businesses Night, contact Jackie Decker at 315-473-4444 ext. 26 or jdecker@syracusecrunch.com by Friday, Feb. 2.
Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2018
- Utica Comets Reach Rare AHL Milestone - Utica Comets
- Amerks Recall Atwal from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- MONSTERS RACE PAST ADMIRALS, 5-0 - Cleveland Monsters
- Condors Close Road Trip with Loss to Rockford - Bakersfield Condors
- WINNIPEG JETS BUILD AWARENESS FOR MENTAL WELLNESS - Manitoba Moose
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Olivier Archambault, Stephen MacAulay - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks to Deliver Coffee and Donuts to Local Firehouses and Police - Rochester Americans
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Small Business Night February 9 - Syracuse Crunch
- UNDERGARMENTS WILL FLY FRIDAY & STAR WARS NIGHT SATURDAY - Bakersfield Condors
- HICKETTS AND TURGEON ASSIGNED TO GRAND RAPIDS - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Canucks Reassign Forward Michael Chaput to the Comets - Utica Comets
- P-BRUINS WEEK IN REVIEW - Providence Bruins
- Phantoms Weekly News - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- SABRES RECALL TENNYSON FROM ROCHESTER - Rochester Americans
- The Bridgeport Report - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- LA Kings Kings Trade Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff to Columbus - Ontario Reign
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - Manitoba Moose
- Hogs Cap Trip with Points in 5 of 6 Games - Rockford IceHogs
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Acquire Goaltender Jeff Zatkoff - Cleveland Monsters
- AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE ANNOUNCES SUSPENSIONS - AHL