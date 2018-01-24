Syracuse Crunch to Hold Small Business Night February 9

Syracuse Crunch

January 24, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Small Business Night on Friday, Feb. 9 prior to the 7 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Small Business Night at the Syracuse Crunch allows business owners the opportunity to promote their services while connecting with Crunch fans. For a $200 registration fee, small businesses will receive a table in Memorial Hall, logo recognition on the scoreboard and ribbon lights during the game and 10 tickets to the contest against the Wolf Pack. Participating businesses may purchase additional tickets for $16.

To register for Small Businesses Night, contact Jackie Decker at 315-473-4444 ext. 26 or jdecker@syracusecrunch.com by Friday, Feb. 2.

Single game tickets and packages are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444.

