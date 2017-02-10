Syracuse Crunch to Hold Pink in the Rink Presented by Upstate Cancer Center

February 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center on Saturday, Feb. 11 when the team hosts the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center aims to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research. The Crunch will support the night by using pink tape during warm ups. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to the game.

Following the game, the Crunch will auction off a team-signed game-used stick with pink tape to raise money for the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY. The stick will be listed on the Crunch's official auction site.

Tickets to Pink in the Rink presented by Upstate Cancer Center are $18 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Carol M. Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund of CNY. To purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. or call the club at 315-473-4444 using the code word PINK.

The Upstate Cancer Center is a 90,000 square foot center dedicated to outpatient cancer services for both children and adults. Multidisciplinary teams treat all cancers in a single location, close to home with some of the most advanced cancer-fighting technology available in the area. Upstate's cancer care has been honored nationally by the Commission on Cancer of the American College of Surgeons and is among a distinguished group of accredited cancer programs throughout the United States. The Upstate Cancer Center is located adjacent to Upstate University Hospital at 750 East Adams Street in Syracuse.

