Syracuse Crunch to Hold "Painting with a Purpose" February 8

January 23, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding Painting with a Purpose on Wednesday, Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Painting with a Twist DeWitt. The event will help raise money for Change for Change presented by Upstate University Hospital.

Painting with a Purpose is a charity event where fans are invited to join Crunch players at Painting with Twist Dewitt to create hockey-themed artwork. An instructor will lead attendees step-by-step in painting a custom Crunch-themed portrait. Along with painting, the event will feature raffle prizes and a meet-and-greet opportunity with participating players.

Registration for Painting with a Purpose is $35 with a portion of the proceeds benefitting Change for Change. Space is limited and early registration is encouraged. Fans may register at www.paintingwithatwist.com/syracuse-dewitt or through the Crunch website.

Following the Painting with a Purpose event, the players' paintings will be sold through an auction at an upcoming home game. All proceeds from the auction will go towards the Change for Change fund.

Change for Change presented by Upstate University Hospital is a fundraising initiative created by Crunch players that was inspired by a boy named Griffin Engle during the 2014-15 season. It aims to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital and help improve the odds for children with cancer. For more information about Change for Change, visit syracusecrunch.com.

Painting with a Twist DeWitt is a Paint and Sip offering instructor lead classes focused on Fun Art not Fine Art! Teaching classes for kids to adults, day and night classes available. For more information please visit www.paintingwithatwist.com/syracuse-dewitt.

