Syracuse Crunch to Hold Local CNY Career Fair February 10

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting a Local CNY Career Fair on Friday, Feb. 10 from 12 to 3 p.m. before the team plays the Binghamton Senators at 7 p.m.

Businesses participating in the Local CNY Career Fair will have the opportunity to connect with potential contacts as well as promote their organizations to Crunch fans. For a $200 registration fee, businesses will receive a table in Memorial Hall, logo recognition on the scoreboard and ribbon lights and 10 tickets to the game. Current Crunch partners and nonprofit 501c3 organizations can register for $150. The deadline to register is Friday, Feb. 3.

Attendees who pre-register will receive a complimentary ticket to the Feb. 10 game and may purchase additional tickets for $15. Walk-in attendees may also purchase game tickets for $15.

In addition to the Local CNY Career Fair, the Crunch will host a Local CNY Small Business Night on Saturday, April 8 when the team plays the Albany Devils at 7 p.m. Participating small businesses will receive a table in Memorial Hall, logo recognition on the scoreboard and ribbon lights and 10 tickets to the game. Small businesses may register for $200 by Friday, March 31.

Businesses may register for both the Local CNY Career Fair Feb. 10 and the Local CNY Small Business Night April 8 for a discounted fee of $300. To register for one or both Local CNY events or to pre-register as a career fair attendee, contact Kristen Denick at 315-473-4444 ext. 27 or kdenick@syracusecrunch.com.

Gaining steady momentum in the Central New York Region, Local CNY promotes locally owned small businesses to consumers at LocalCNY.com. Local CNY also provides affordable advertising, marketing and graphic design services to small businesses throughout the CNY Region. Launching its new website in November, Local CNY seeks to expand its presence to the North Country in 2017. Shop local. Shop Small.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.