Syracuse Crunch to Hold Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York

February 6, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are hosting Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York Night on Saturday, Feb. 11 when the team battles the Rochester Americans at 7 p.m.

As part of Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York Night, the Crunch will host a charity game beginning at 2 p.m. The Syracuse Fire Department, featuring Congressman John Katko, will take on FDNY Battalion 15 at the War Memorial Arena.

Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York night is presented by Jerome Fire, Lewis Uniform, SERVPRO, Nibsy's, Bob's Signs and North Easter Rescue Vehicles. Tickets are $17 and include entry to the charity game at 2 p.m. and Crunch game at 7 p.m. A portion of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Firefighter Cancer Foundation of New York.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit the Crunch office at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or contact Mark Hayes at 31-473-4444 or mhayes@syracusecrunch.com.

Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook ( www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch ), Twitter ( @SyracuseCrunch ) and Instagram ( @syracusecrunch ) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.

