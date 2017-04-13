Syracuse Crunch Team Photo Giveaway and Autograph Signing April 15

April 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are closing out the final regular season game with the annual team photo giveaway presented by Tully's Good Times and post-game autograph signing on Saturday, April 15 when the team hosts the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.
All fans in attendance on April 15 will receive a 2016-17 team photo courtesy of Tully's Good Times. Immediately following the game, fans are invited to meet the team and get their team photo signed during the annual on-ice autograph session. Fans participating in the post-game autograph session will enter the ice through the Section 1 corner.
Prior to the game, the Crunch will also present their annual year-end awards to players.
Tickets for April 15 can be purchased at the Crunch office at 800 S. State St., over the phone at 315-473-4444 or by logging onto Ticketmaster.
Tully's Good Times is a sports-themed, casual dining restaurant. Each location boasts more than 70 TV's showing all the sports, all the time. If the game is on, you can watch it at Tully's Good Times. Tully's Good Times believes in providing delicious food and excellent service at a great value. The restaurant can be reached at (315) 451-6766 and online at www.tullysgoodtimes.com.
Syracuse Crunch single game and season tickets for the 2016-17 season are on sale now and can be purchased either in person at the Crunch office located in the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse or by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch, #WeAreOne and #BLUnited.
