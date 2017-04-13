Syracuse Crunch Team Photo Giveaway and Autograph Signing April 15

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are closing out the final regular season game with the annual team photo giveaway presented by Tully's Good Times and post-game autograph signing on Saturday, April 15 when the team hosts the Utica Comets at 7 p.m.

All fans in attendance on April 15 will receive a 2016-17 team photo courtesy of Tully's Good Times. Immediately following the game, fans are invited to meet the team and get their team photo signed during the annual on-ice autograph session. Fans participating in the post-game autograph session will enter the ice through the Section 1 corner.

Prior to the game, the Crunch will also present their annual year-end awards to players.

Tickets for April 15 can be purchased at the Crunch office at 800 S. State St., over the phone at 315-473-4444 or by logging onto Ticketmaster.

