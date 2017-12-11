Syracuse Crunch Sign Mathieu Brodeur to PTO

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Mathieu Brodeur to a professional tryout agreement, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Matthew Spencer to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL.

Brodeur, 27, has skated in seven games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, posting one assist. He also appeared in 12 contests with the Thunder. Last season, the Montreal, Quebec native posted 10 points (3g, 10a) in 56 regular season games with the Crunch and four points (1g, 3a) in 22 Calder Cup Playoffs contests.

The 6-foot-5, 215-pound blueliner has played in 310 career AHL games with the Thunderbirds, Crunch, Albany Devils, Chicago Wolves, Portland Pirates and San Antonio Rampage accumulating 67 points (15g, 52a) and 234 penalty minutes. He has 50 total points (13g, 37a) in 149 ECHL games with the Thunder and Las Vegas Wranglers.

Prior to his professional career, Brodeur appeared in 195 games with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL from 2007 to 2010 where he posted 51 points (8g, 43a).

Brodeur was originally drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the third round, 76th overall, in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.

Spencer, 20, has appeared in four games with the Crunch and three with the Thunder this season. He skated in 60 games with the Peterborough Petes of the Ontario Hockey League this past season, recording seven goals and 29 points to go along with 60 penalty minutes. He ranked third among all Petes defensemen for assists with 22 during the regular season. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound defenseman also appeared in 12 OHL playoff games, posting seven points.

The Guelph, Ontario native played in 251 career OHL games, all with Peterborough over the past four seasons, posting 19 goals and 98 points to go along with 203 penalty minutes. Spencer was selected by the Lightning in the second round, 44th overall, at the 2015 NHL Draft.

