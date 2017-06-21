Syracuse Crunch Sign Kevin Lynch to AHL Contract

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Kevin Lynch to a one-year AHL contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Lynch, 26, played in 37 games with the Crunch last season posting seven points (5g, 2a) to go along with 18 penalty minutes. He also appeared in 19 playoff games putting up five points (3g, 2a) and 10 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pound center has skated in 97 career AHL games with the Crunch and Manitoba Moose posting eight goals and three assists. He also has 175 career ECHL games, accumulating 124 points (48g, 76a) and 97 penalty minutes with the Indy Fuel, Florida Everblades, Evansville Icemen and Toledo Walleye.

Prior to his professional career, Lynch appeared in 168 games over four years at the University of Michigan totaling 72 points (35g, 37a). The Grosse Pointe, Michigan native was selected in the second round, 56th overall, by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2009 NHL Draft.

