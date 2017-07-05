Syracuse Crunch Sign Goaltender Nick Riopel to AHL Contract

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed goaltender Nick Riopel to an AHL contract for the 2015-16, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Riopel, 28, appeared in 32 games with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL this season, posting a 18-12-1 record along with a 3.13 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

The 6-foot, 185-pound netminder has appeared in 129 career ECHL contests with Kalamazoo, Norfolk, Rapid City and Greenville, compiling a 69-53-6 record. Riopel also earned a 7-13-0 record in a career 21 AHL games all with the Adirondack Phantoms.

Prior to his professional career, the Beloiel, Quebec native spent five seasons with the Moncton Wildcats of the QMJHL from 2005 to 2010, recording a 94-47-14 record in 173 appearances.

Riopel was selected in the fifth round, 142nd overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft.

