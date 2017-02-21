Syracuse Crunch Sign Forwards Cory Ward, Kevin Morris to PTOs

February 21, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forwards Cory Ward and Kevin Morris to professional tryout contracts, Crunch general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned Cameron Darcy to the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL.

Ward, 23, has 29 points and a plus-12 rating in 50 games with the Manchester Monarchs this season. His 13 goals are tied for third on the team. Last season, the 5-foot-11, 200-pound forward skated in 39 contests for Bemidji State University of the WCHA, earning nine goals and 10 assists. He also played in eight games with the St. John's IceCaps, recording three assists.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native spent four seasons with Bemidji State from 2012 to 2016 tallying 80 points (45g, 35a) in 151 contests.

Morris, 24, has skated in 48 games with the Monarchs this season, posting 25 points (12g, 13a) and a plus-8 rating. During the 2015-16 season, the 6-foot-4, 190-pound forward appeared in 36 games with Miami University of the NCHC where he served as an alternate captain, tallying 16 points (8g, 8a). He also played in six contests with the Monarchs, recording two goals, and two games with the Binghamton Senators.

Prior to his professional career, the Massena, New York native notched 48 points (22g, 26a) in 153 games for Miami from 2012 to 2016.

Darcy, 22, has notched seven points (3g, 4a) in 34 games with the Crunch this season. He has skated in 90 career AHL games, all with the Crunch from 2015 to 2017, recording seven goals and 12 assists.

Prior to joining the Crunch, the 6-foot, 190-pound South Boston, Massachusetts native appeared in 121 QMJHL contests with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles and Sherbrooke Phoenix, posting 141 points (56g, 85a).

Darcy was drafted in the seventh round, 185th overall, by the Tampa Bay Lightning at the 2014 NHL draft.

