December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are supporting the Hillside Family of Agencies Special Santa program by sending five players on a shopping spree with Hillside youth and staff at TJ Maxx in Destiny USA on Tuesday, Dec. 5 beginning at 4 p.m. Items purchased will be donated to the Hillside Gift Wish Drive to benefit local youth and families served by the Hillside Family of Agencies in Central New York.
Additionally, fans are encouraged to donate unwrapped gifts at the Crunch game on Friday, Dec. 15 to benefit the program.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 13, 2017
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Jamie McBain from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Manitoba Moose Weekly - Manitoba Moose
- Colorado Avalanche Recall Forward Rocco Grimaldi from San Antonio - San Antonio Rampage
- Rampage to Host Star Wars Night December 9 - San Antonio Rampage
- Coyotes Sign Joseph to Entry-Level Contract - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Welcome Dean Lowry, Josh Jones - Milwaukee Admirals
- Teddy Bear Toss Nets 4,970 Stuffed Animals for Valley Youth House - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch Shop with Hillside Youth - Syracuse Crunch
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Blue Jackets Reassign Defenseman Jacob Graves to Monsters from ECHL - Cleveland Monsters
- The Bridgeport Report. - Bridgeport Sound Tigers