Syracuse Crunch Shop with Hillside Youth

Syracuse Crunch

December 13, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are supporting the Hillside Family of Agencies Special Santa program by sending five players on a shopping spree with Hillside youth and staff at TJ Maxx in Destiny USA on Tuesday, Dec. 5 beginning at 4 p.m. Items purchased will be donated to the Hillside Gift Wish Drive to benefit local youth and families served by the Hillside Family of Agencies in Central New York.

Additionally, fans are encouraged to donate unwrapped gifts at the Crunch game on Friday, Dec. 15 to benefit the program.

