Syracuse Crunch Release Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur from PTO

December 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch
News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have released defenseman Mathieu Brodeur from his professional tryout agreement, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.
Brodeur, 27, played in four games with the Crunch after signing a PTO with the team on Dec. 1. He has also skated in seven games with the Springfield Thunderbirds this season, posting one assist, and 12 contests with the Thunder. Last season, the Montreal, Quebec native posted 10 points (3g, 10a) in 56 regular season games with the Crunch and four points (1g, 3a) in 22 Calder Cup Playoffs contests.
The 6-foot-5, 215-pound blueliner has played in 314 career AHL games with the Crunch, Thunderbirds, Albany Devils, Chicago Wolves, Portland Pirates and San Antonio Rampage accumulating 67 points (15g, 52a) and 234 penalty minutes. He has 50 total points (13g, 37a) in 149 ECHL games with the Thunder and Las Vegas Wranglers.
Prior to his professional career, Brodeur appeared in 195 games with the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles of the QMJHL from 2007 to 2010 where he posted 51 points (8g, 43a).
Brodeur was originally drafted by the Phoenix Coyotes in the third round, 76th overall, in the 2008 NHL Entry Draft.
