Syracuse Crunch Release Brandon Alderson from PTO

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have released forward Brandon Alderson from his professional tryout contract, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Alderson, 25, appeared in eight games with the Crunch since signing a PTO with the team on Jan. 16. The Oakville, Ontario native has also skated in 20 games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits of the ECHL this season, posting 22 points, and three with the Hartford Wolf Pack, earning one assist.

The 6-foot-4, 202-pound forward has played in 144 career AHL games with the Crunch, Wolf Pack, Lehigh Valley Phantoms and Adirondack Phantoms racking up 32 points (17g, 15a) and 113 penalty minutes. He also has 64 points (29g, 35a) and 96 penalty minutes in 96 career ECHL games with the Swamp Rabbits and Reading Royals.

