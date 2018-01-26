SYRACUSE CRUNCH RECALL FORWARD TY LONEY FROM ADIRONDACK THUNDER

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have recalled forward Ty Loney from the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Loney, 25, has appeared in six games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in 31 games with the Thunder, posting 32 points (18g, 14a). He appeared in 24 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves and Albany Devils registering 10 points (4g, 6a) and four penalty minutes. He also put up 40 points (18g, 22a) in 36 contests with Adirondack.

In 66 career AHL games with Syracuse, Chicago, Albany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Norfolk, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has accumulated 20 points (6g, 14a). The Valencia, Pennsylvania native has earned 90 points (43g, 47a) in 95 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Wheeling. Prior to his professional career, Loney posted 89 points (39g, 50a) over four seasons with the University of Denver. He ranked second on the team in points with 26 (11g, 15a) when DU claimed the NCHC Championship in 2013-14.

