Syracuse Crunch Partner with Syracuse University Sport Management

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with the Sport Management program in the David B. Falk College of Sport and Human Dynamics at Syracuse University to provide students with real-world experience to supplement class learning during the spring semester.

The SPM 324 Sport Sponsorship and Promotion class focuses on the sponsorship and promotional principles used in marketing sporting events. The class emphasizes proposal writing, sponsorship solicitation and all the elements of activating a promotional campaign.

"We're looking forward to providing students with a behind-the-scenes look into the sponsorship process for a professional sports team," said Crunch chief operating officer Jim Sarosy. "We're honored to have the opportunity to assist in the students' education and help prepare them for successful careers in sport management."

The spring semester coincides with second half of the Crunch 2017-18 schedule. As part of the partnership, the class will visit the Crunch office and follow their home game schedule for class assignments. The class experience will culminate with a sponsorship proposal. Additionally, the Crunch will provide each student with tickets to three games to further enhance their understanding of in-game sponsorship elements.

"This is a very exciting and unique opportunity for our students," said adjunct professor Dave Meluni, who teaches the class. "I look forward to working with the Crunch on this project as it will provide Syracuse students a path into the sport industry that is unmatched."

Syracuse University offers a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Sport Management, a Bachelor of Science (B.S.) in Sport Analytics, a Master of Science (M.S.) in Sport Venue & Event Management as well as minors in Sport Management, Sport Analytics, Sport Venue and Event Management, and Sport Revenue Management and Operations. In conjunction with the School of Education, Sport Management also offers a Certificate of Advanced Study (CAS) in Intercollegiate Athletic Advising & Support. Students learn from courses in areas including sport business, sales, sport psychology, research methods, sport economics, technology in sport, data analysis, management, finance, marketing, law, promotion, communications, event planning and facility management.

