Syracuse Crunch Partner with Hillside Family of Agencies to Hold Special Santa Gift Wish Drive Decem

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Hillside Family of Agencies are partnering to hold their annual Special Santa Gift Wish Drive on Dec. 15 when the team hosts the Providence Bruins.

During the Dec. 15 game, fans are encouraged to donate items from the Hillside Family of Agencies Special Santa Gift Wish List. Collected gifts will benefit local youth and families served by Hillside Family of Agencies in Central New York. Items can be brought to the War Memorial Arena entrances and to the Crunch's Guest Services Office before, during and after the game.

Prior to the Hillside Family of Agencies Special Santa Gift Wish Drive on Dec. 15, Crunch players will go on their annual Special Santas Shopping Spree. Players will team up with Hillside youth and staff members to load shopping carts full of presents to donate to the Special Santa program. Items purchased during the shopping spree will be included in the items collected at the Dec. 15 game against Providence.

Along with the Special Santa Gift Wish Drive, the Crunch and Hillside will bring back the "Power Play Goals for Hillside" program this season as part of their continued partnership. For each power-play goal scored at home, the Crunch Foundation will donate $10 to the Hillside Family of Agencies. In addition, the Crunch Foundation will donate $20 if the Crunch are successful on the first penalty kill of each period.

Founded in 1837, Hillside Family of Agencies is one of the oldest family and youth non-profit human services organizations in the United States. The organization provides child welfare, mental and physical health, youth development, juvenile justice, special education and developmental disabilities services across central and western New York, and in Washington, DC, and Prince George's County, MD. Hillside served nearly 13,000 youth, adults and families in 2016. Hillside Family of Agencies includes Hillside Children's Center, Stillwater Children's Center, Snell Farm Children's Center, Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection and Hillside Children's Foundation.

