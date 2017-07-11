News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - In preparation for the 2017-18 season, Syracuse Crunch owner Howard Dolgon will host a Fan Forum on Monday, July 17 at the War Memorial Arena beginning at 6 p.m.

The Fan Forum will be held in the team lounge and is free and open to the public. During the town-hall style meeting, Dolgon will offer his thoughts on the state of the Crunch heading into the organization's 24th American Hockey League campaign and take questions from fans.

The Crunch will also stream the Fan Forum live through the team's Facebook page. Fans unable to attend will be able to submit questions for Dolgon in the comments section of the live stream.

Ticket packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

