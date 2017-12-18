Syracuse Crunch Loan Ty Loney to Adirondack Thunder

News Release

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have loaned forward Ty Loney to the Adirondack Thunder of the ECHL, general manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Loney, 25, appeared in six games with the Crunch. He has skated in 20 games with the Thunder this season, posting 21 points (13g, 8a). He appeared in 24 AHL games last season with the Chicago Wolves and Albany Devils registering 10 points (4g, 6a) and four penalty minutes. He also put up 40 points (18g, 22a) in 36 contests with Adirondack.

In 66 career AHL games with Syracuse, Chicago, Albany, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Norfolk, the 6-foot-4, 210-pound forward has accumulated 20 points (6g, 14a). The Valencia, Pennsylvania native earned 79 points (38g, 41a) in 84 career ECHL games with Adirondack and Wheeling. Prior to his professional career, Loney posted 89 points (39g, 50a) over four seasons with the University of Denver. He ranked second on the team in points with 26 (11g, 15a) when DU claimed the NCHC Championship in 2013-14.

Single game and ticket packages for the 2017-18 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

